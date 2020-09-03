Advertisement

Test Iowa sites to close for Labor Day holiday

TestIowa sign
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is closing all Test Iowa sites, including clinic sites, on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

The sites will reopen on Tuesday with their regular hours.

Additionally, the Dickinson County clinic site in Spirit Lake will extend its hours on Tuesday, remaining open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., before resuming normal hours on Wednesday.

Those who want to be tested for COVID-19 can go to testiowa.com to take the assessment.

To see a full list of Test Iowa sites and their hours go to coronavirus.iowa.gov.

