Advertisement

Sunny and breezy today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on plenty of sunshine for your Thursday. As we’ve been talking about this week, today will be a breezy one as a cold front passes through during the morning. The wind may gust around 30mph today. Plan on highs around 80 for most with some 70s farther north. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 40s to lower 50s. Tomorrow afternoon, plan on much less wind with highs in the lower 80s. This weekend, we’ll have highs into the 80s with a front approaching our area. As early as Saturday night, some storms may flare up and could easily go through Sunday on a scattered basis. Early next week, the cooldown begins with the core of the cooler weather arriving from Tuesday through Thursday. Some rain may occur in there as well.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Plan on a breezy day with highs around 80.

Forecast

Sunshine takes us into the holiday weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

Warmer today, wind picks up tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:03 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a warm one today with highs into the mid-80s.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT
Plan on a warm day with highs into the mid-80s.

Forecast

Heading back up the temperature roller coaster

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT

Forecast

Scattered showers possible today

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a chance of showers today.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT
Look for a few showers today, especially central and south.

Forecast

Cool Tuesday with shower chance

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast