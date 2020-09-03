Sunny and breezy today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on plenty of sunshine for your Thursday. As we’ve been talking about this week, today will be a breezy one as a cold front passes through during the morning. The wind may gust around 30mph today. Plan on highs around 80 for most with some 70s farther north. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 40s to lower 50s. Tomorrow afternoon, plan on much less wind with highs in the lower 80s. This weekend, we’ll have highs into the 80s with a front approaching our area. As early as Saturday night, some storms may flare up and could easily go through Sunday on a scattered basis. Early next week, the cooldown begins with the core of the cooler weather arriving from Tuesday through Thursday. Some rain may occur in there as well.

