Some counties not getting FEMA individual assistance; damage isn’t “sufficient”

By Becky Phelps
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OLIN, Iowa (KCRG) -10 more counties were approved for FEMA individual assistance on Tuesday, but others have withdrawn themselves from consideration.

Governor Reynolds’s office said in a news release Jones County is one of 16 counties that did not have “sufficient” damage to qualify for the program. Jones County removed itself from consideration last week. Iowa’s Emergency Management Director said counties must have 5 or more uninsured or under-insured properties that were destroyed or have major damage to get individual assistance.

Kierstan Nemmers and her family of five are currently camping in their living room. The derecho tore off the roof over their bedrooms, and the rest of their farm in Olin saw even more damage. “I mean the cornfield, we had stuff half a mile from the house just parts of the building,” says Nemmers. She says many of her neighbors have similar damage.

Some people in Olin say they could have used the help of individual assistance. Anita Minor’s house lost shingles, siding, and even a window from the storm. She says she feels there isn’t enough coverage for the amount of damage there is. “It’s really rough, and especially a small community like Olin, it’s gonna take a while to get back to looking like we should,” says Minor.

