Secretarial Derecho Disaster Declaration to help farmers

Rod Pierce stands in a cornfield damaged in the derecho earlier this month, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, near Woodward, Iowa. Pierce is among hundreds of Iowa farmers who are still puzzling over what to do next following the Aug. 10 derecho, a storm that hit several Midwestern states but was especially devastating in Iowa as it cut west to east through the state's midsection with winds of up to 140 mph.
Rod Pierce stands in a cornfield damaged in the derecho earlier this month, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, near Woodward, Iowa. Pierce is among hundreds of Iowa farmers who are still puzzling over what to do next following the Aug. 10 derecho, a storm that hit several Midwestern states but was especially devastating in Iowa as it cut west to east through the state's midsection with winds of up to 140 mph.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A Secretarial Derecho Disaster Declaration from the USDA will help farmers impacted by the August 10th derecho.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue traveled to Iowa to see the damage firsthand along with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and announced the 18 counties that are considered the primary disaster areas.

“These widespread weather impacts have caused our producers and their communities to experience unprecedented losses,” said Secretary Naig. “We are thankful for the USDA’s partnership and Secretary Perdue’s disaster designation which gives our producers access to federal loan and recovery resources.”

“The extent of damage to crops, equipment, facilities, and the ag sector as a whole from this storm is devastating,” said Secretary Perdue. “President Trump has already demonstrated his support for Iowa by immediately approving Iowa’s disaster declaration. He is committed to ensuring Iowa’s farmers get back on their feet and continue to produce the food and fuel America needs to thrive. The recovery process is in full swing, and USDA is working diligently to expedite financial and technical support for Iowa farmers and livestock producers who have suffered unprecedented losses. We are standing by to expand this designation as we learn more about the full impacts of the Derecho.”

The primary disaster areas in the declaration are Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama. Twenty-four other counties will about be eligible for relief including Adair, Audubon, Black Hawk, Buchanan, Butler, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Dubuque, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Iowa, Jackson, Keokuk, Louisa, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Muscatine, Warren, Washington, Webster, and Wright.

Secretary Naig added, “Most Iowa farmers have multi-peril crop insurance coverage, which will help them recover a portion of the losses to crops. Farmers have invested a significant amount of time and financial resources in this year’s crop. It will be important for USDA and crop insurance providers to continue working with Iowa farmers as they assess the damage to their crops and potential harvest and grain quality implications.”

Along with that, the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is making $4 million available in assistance through a special EQIP (Environmental Quality Incentives Program) signup. Applications will be accepted through October 2. The fund can be used for seeding cover crops on impacted fields, replacing roofs, covers or roof runoff structures previously tuned through NRCS, and replacing damaged high tunnel systems previously fined by the NRCS.

