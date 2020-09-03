Pickup crashes into Ambulance in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials said a pickup pulling a trailer full of shingles collided with an Area Ambulance at the intersection of East Post Road and Highway 100 shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The ambulance’s lights and sirens were on at the time, but the driver of the pickup didn’t see them in time to stop.

The two EMT’s and the patient in the ambulance were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No names were released in the incident.

Officials said it took more than two hours to reopen the roadway.

