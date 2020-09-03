Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids supports Mayor’s mask proclamation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids responded in support to the Mayor Brad Hart’s emergency proclamation that required masks in the city limits.

“Wearing a mask is a safe and effective way to reduce the spread of the virus and is consistent with public health agency recommendations,” said Dr. Tony Myers, Mercy vice president of system quality, risk, and medical affairs. “We’ve seen successful compliance of this same standard within our own facilities and I’m hopeful it can be equally successful in Cedar Rapids.”

That order matches the CDC guidelines and follows along to Mercy’s mission which is to enhance the health of the community. They stated that they fulyl support the proclamation to reverse the increase in COVID-19 cases.

“We recognized early that this was an important strategy to mitigate transmission of a highly contagious virus, which is why we adopted the practice for all staff, patients, and visitors in our hospital and clinics,” said Tim Charles, Mercy president & CEO. “Face coverings are a simple practice to keep people healthy and, as a result, help keep our community open in a safe way.”

