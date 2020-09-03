Local athletic club partners with Matthew 25 for derecho relief

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “It was pretty surreal, I would say speechless,” Curtis Meier, a co-owner of MAC South, said when talking about the derecho.

Meier couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the damage to his Athletic Club after the storm and now he is trying figure out the future of the facility.

“It is a slow process since about everyone in the community is needing adjusters in general contractors. At this point, right now there’s just a lot of unknown,” Meier said.

Meyer doesn’t know the future of the MAC South but one thing he does know that his athletic clubs will continue to do the best they can to serve their loyal members.

“The man above is really giving us challenges this year,” Meier said. “I do feel the love and support already from the community. Luckily we do have other locations in a lot of clients and customers are going to those locations.”

The Meier’s are holding fundraiser this Saturday morning at the IGYM south parking lot but it’s not to raise money for their business. Instead, they want to help the community.

“We are partnering with Matthew 25,” said Chelsey Meier, a co-ower of MAC South. “We are asking for a $10 donation. That money will be put towards Matthew 25 to help with the community.”

“With the derecho we have homeowners all over the city that need some help,” said Janna Bodensteiner, the director of Matthew 25. “A lot of people have damage that isn’t going to be covered by insurance. We have been trying to help out in as many different ways as we can fill the gaps in this community.”

It says a lot that even though they have been hit hard by the storm, the Meier family is thinking about others instead of themselves.

:That is just who we are, we are always putting others first. We don’t need people to feel sorry for us. We are going to fight through this we have had tons of love from the community we think each and everyone of you for your love and support.”

