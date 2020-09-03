Advertisement

Jeep introduces its first electric-powered vehicle

It’s the Wrangler 4xe
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep brand is going electric.

The company on Thursday unveiled the first of what it says will be many Jeeps powered by batteries.

The main reason driving the new offerings likely is FCA’s obligation to meet fuel economy and pollution regulations in Europe, China, and the U.S. or face stiff fines or steep costs to buy electric vehicle credits from companies like Tesla.

The gas-electric hybrid SUV can go 25 miles on battery power before a 2-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine takes over.

Fiat Chrysler says in a few years all Jeep models will have battery-power options.

