Advertisement

Iowa Workforce Development accepting claims under Lost Wages Assistance Program

Iowa Workforce Development jobs agency logo
Iowa Workforce Development jobs agency logo(KCRG)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development said on Thursday it is accepting claims under the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

Those eligible could be paid an additional $300 a week through the Lost Wages Assistance Program, with the first payment including retroactive payments to the week ending on August 1.

IWD said it expects claimants to receive payments through the program in five to seven business days.

Claimants must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed and be eligible to receive at least $100 in unemployment benefits a week.

The state secured available funding for all five weeks of the Lost Wages Assistance program.

The program will expire when one of the following things occurs:

  • FEMA expends $44 billion from the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF), or  
  • The total unobligated balance of the DRF decreases to $25 billion, or  
  • Legislation is enacted that provides, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supplemental federal unemployment compensation or similar compensation for unemployed or underemployed individuals; or 
  • December 27, 2020, which is the end of the period of performance for the grant.

For more information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Cedar Rapids police make arrest in Kwik Shop robbery case

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Cedar Rapids police have made an arrest in connection with a robbery that occurred on August 6 at the Kwik Shop located at 1001 1st Avenue SW.

Iowa

Test Iowa sites to close for Labor Day holiday

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The state is closing all Test Iowa sites, including clinic sites, on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

Iowa

Des Moines man faces federal sex trafficking charges

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Des Moines man has been charged in federal court with sex trafficking seven adults and one minor over the last decade.

National

Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT

Updated: 1 hour ago
If there was a question on a voter’s status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.

Latest News

Iowa

6,377 initial unemployment claims filed last week

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa Workforce Development is reporting a total of 6,377 initial unemployment claims were filed between August 23 and August 29.

Iowa

Iowa State sets record in one-year retention rate this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa State University said it has set a new record in one-year retention rate this fall with 88.5 percent of first-year students returning for a second year.

Iowa

Des Moines police charge woman with murder in death of man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Des Moines police have charged a woman with murder in the death of a man who was shot to death in a neighborhood near Drake University.

Iowa

Pickup crashes into Ambulance in Marion

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials said a pickup pulling a trailer full of shingles collided with an Area Ambulance at the intersection of East Post Road and Highway 100 shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

News

Wavery Shell Rock School District Superintendent discusses back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Waverly Shell Rock School District Superintendent Ed Klamfoth discusses what back to school looks like this year.

News

Iowa City City Council could release new video of clash between protesters and police

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa City City Council could release new video of a clash between law enforcement and Black Lives Matter protesters following a clash involving the use of tear gas on June 3.