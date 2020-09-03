Iowa State sets record in one-year retention rate this fall

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State University said it has set a new record in one-year retention rate this fall with 88.5 percent of first-year students returning for a second year.

This comes as the university announced its fall enrollment of 31,825 students including 5,071 first-year students.

“Last year’s first-year students didn’t have a typical experience with the transition to virtual instruction after spring break,” Wintersteen said in a news release. “The fact that these students are returning in record numbers shows their resiliency. It also reflects the work of so many faculty and staff on campus to support students by providing flexibility in courses and support services.”

