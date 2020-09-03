Iowa derecho victims may be eligible for lodging reimbursement
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Iowa derecho victims may be eligible for temporary lodging reimbursement if they register with FEMA, and they paid for a hotel, motel, or other short-term lodging, out-of-pocket due to storm damage sustained at their home.
The funds are available under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program for applicants who:
- Register with FEMA.
- Pass identity verification.
- Verify occupancy in a primary residence within a designated county.
- Verify that the primary residence is uninhabitable or inaccessible.
- Incured disaster-related temporary lodging expenses.
- Did not have insurance that would cover lodging.
- Did not receive lodging assistance during the same timeframe.
To receive payment, storm victims must submit to FEMA hotel/motel receipts that show the balance paid in full.
Applicants from Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama can utilize the following methods to apply:
- Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.
- Download the FEMA Mobile App for smartphones.
- Call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Central Time, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.
