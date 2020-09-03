Iowa derecho victims may be eligible for lodging reimbursement

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Iowa derecho victims may be eligible for temporary lodging reimbursement if they register with FEMA, and they paid for a hotel, motel, or other short-term lodging, out-of-pocket due to storm damage sustained at their home.

The funds are available under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program for applicants who:

Register with FEMA.

Pass identity verification.

Verify occupancy in a primary residence within a designated county.

Verify that the primary residence is uninhabitable or inaccessible.

Incured disaster-related temporary lodging expenses.

Did not have insurance that would cover lodging.

Did not receive lodging assistance during the same timeframe.

To receive payment, storm victims must submit to FEMA hotel/motel receipts that show the balance paid in full.

Applicants from Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama can utilize the following methods to apply:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA Mobile App for smartphones.

Call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Central Time, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

