Iowa City to complete final round of storm debris clean-up on Friday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The final round for curbside storm debris clean-up in Iowa City will take place on Friday.

One that final round is complete, yard waste removal will go back to pre-storm requirements. Customers can place fallen tree limbs, branches, brush, and woody yard waste at the curb if the wood waste and brush is four inches in diameter or less, must be securely tied bundles that are no bigger than 18 inches and no longer than 48 inches, and the bundles must weigh less than 50 pounds.

Small piles of twigs, branches, and leaves can be placed in standard containers like yard waste bags, yellow-lid City carts, or the normal 20-35 gallon-sized containers for leaves. Larger pieces will need to be taken to the dumpsite south of the Transportation Services officer at 1200 Riverside Drive or the landfill at 3900 Hebl Ave. SW.

