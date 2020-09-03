Iowa City City Council approves independent review of June 3 protest incident

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Council authorized an independent review of the protests on June 3rd on Dubuque Street near Interstate 80.

The review will be conducted by the OIR Group of Playa Del Rey, California, and should be completed within 90 days of the start date.

Police used flashbangs, pepper spray, and other munitions to break up and turn around 300 to 500 protesters that were approaching the interstate. Members of several law enforcement agencies formed a line to prevent the protesters from going on the interstate. Iowa City police say the protesters were told to turn around and only when they didn’t comply did officers use the flash-bangs.

On Thursday, they also released video from the body cameras of the officers on the scene that night.

June 2, 2020 - Iowa City City Hall Front Entrance

June 2, 2020 - Social media video at Iowa City City Hall

June 3, 2020 - Protests on Dubuque Street, front of police line perspective

June 3, 2020 - Protests on Dubuque Street, back of police line perspective

