Advertisement

Iowa City City Council approves independent review of June 3 protest incident

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Council authorized an independent review of the protests on June 3rd on Dubuque Street near Interstate 80.

The review will be conducted by the OIR Group of Playa Del Rey, California, and should be completed within 90 days of the start date.

Police used flashbangs, pepper spray, and other munitions to break up and turn around 300 to 500 protesters that were approaching the interstate. Members of several law enforcement agencies formed a line to prevent the protesters from going on the interstate. Iowa City police say the protesters were told to turn around and only when they didn’t comply did officers use the flash-bangs.

On Thursday, they also released video from the body cameras of the officers on the scene that night.

June 2, 2020 - Iowa City City Hall Front Entrance

June 2, 2020 - Social media video at Iowa City City Hall

June 3, 2020 - Protests on Dubuque Street, front of police line perspective

June 3, 2020 - Protests on Dubuque Street, back of police line perspective

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mental health experts seeing ongoing increase for services from derecho on top of a trying year

Updated: moments ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Many eastern Iowans are still in the midst of clean up after a catastrophic storm. That’s on top of a pandemic.

News

Mental health experts seeing ongoing increase for services from derecho on top of a trying year

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Many eastern Iowans are still in the midst of clean up after a catastrophic storm. That’s on top of a pandemic.

News

Independent review of protests in Iowa City

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Iowa City Council authorized an independent review of the protests on June 3rd on Dubuque Street near Interstate 80.

News

Report shows bank loans are up in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
A new report shows bank loans are up in Iowa, compared to this time last year.

Latest News

News

Former IDPH employees files lawsuit

Updated: 1 hour ago
The former Iowa Department of Public Health communications filed a lawsuit against the state for wrongful termination.

Local

Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids supports Mayor’s mask proclamation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids responded in support to the Mayor Brad Hart’s emergency proclamation that required masks in the city limits.

Local

Iowa City to complete final round of storm debris clean-up on Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The final round for curbside storm debris clean-up in Iowa City will take place on Friday.

Local

Coralville officers involved in shooting after welfare check

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Coralville police department was involved in a shooting after a welfare check on Thursday.

Local

Cedar Rapids Transit to implement route & schedule changes on Sept. 8

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Cedar Rapids Transit will be implementing new routes and schedules starting September 8.

News

Officer involved shooting in Coralville

Updated: 2 hours ago
An officer-involved shooting in Coralville has seriously injured a man.