Hy-Vee gives away food to those impacted by derecho

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee handed out free food on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Stadium to help those impacted by the derecho.

Hy-Vee worked with suppliers in order to make the whole giveaway contactless. Some of the food included chicken breasts, snacks, and water. The donation is worth about $62,000. Hy-Vee says they wanted to give back because the damage was so widespread.

John Fisher at Hy-Vee said, “I think we quickly realized it wasn’t just us. It was our stores, our customers, our employees trying to pick our own backyards. I think when you’re looking geographically what happened, so I think for us to be able to come back and help is nice because we all want to be in a better spot.”

The giveaway ended at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

