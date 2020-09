CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A beautiful start to the holiday weekend. With lighter wind, Friday will be a nicer day than we saw on Thursday. Lows start in the 40s with highs reaching near 80 make for a nearly perfect day. Highs pressure keeps us quiet and still comfortable on Saturday. Sunday brings a shower and storm chance with highs falling next week.

