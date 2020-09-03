Gov. Reynolds defends decision to disregard White House recommendations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds is defending her decision to disregard White House Coronavirus Task Force recommendations to slow down the spread of the virus in Iowa.

Earlier this week, the task force released a report, recommending Iowa implement a statewide mask mandate along with other mitigation efforts, but the governor said her plan is smarter.

She said she is working to target specific outbreaks, especially in Iowa’s college towns.

She also said recent outbreaks include people younger than 40, specifically between the ages of 18 to 24. This would include towns in Story and Johnson counties which are home to Iowa State University and the University of Iowa.

“We know where it’s at, we know where they are going,” Reynolds said during a press conference Wednesday. “I have added additional mitigation steps to address it and that’s been over a two-week time frame. And just like we saw early on when we saw the outbreaks in some of our processing plants, we went into the hotspot, we tested, we identified, we put in additional PPE, we separated those that were testing positive with those that were testing negative. We did the quarantine, and we brought them back down.”

The governor says the state will monitor next week to see if their mitigation efforts work. If they don’t, they will take additional steps.

It’s not clear what those steps would be.

