Former IDPH spokesperson suing Gov. Reynolds, state over wrongful termination

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Former Iowa Department of Public Health Spokesperson Polly Carver-Kim is suing for what she claims was wrongful termination.

According to a press release from her attorney’s office on Wednesday, Carver-Kim is suing Gov. Kim Reynolds, the governor’s spokesperson Pat Garrett and the State of Iowa.

Carver-Kimm lost her job with the department in July during the coronavirus pandemic. At the time she told KCCI she thinks it was because of her openness with reporters.

She’s expected to reveal more details of the lawsuit at a press conference Thursday morning.

