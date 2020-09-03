Former African refugees face difficulties after derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some former African refugees affected by the derecho got a little help Wednesday.

A group called United We March Forward, which is in Cedar Rapids, works with people who came to the United States after living in refugee camps and it worked with the Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust to provide necessities for these families. The donations included food, diapers and household items. While many derecho resources are available, this community has challenges accessing information across language and cultural barriers. The leader of United We March Forward said many in this population lost homes so their needs right now are more short term.

“Food, hygiene, and little product necessities [are needed]. Of course, some families are living in shelters and some are living in hotels. So they can’t buy a lot of food because they have nowhere to put it. Some lost furniture, so I think right now what we can continue to do is provide little items. Then, as we move forward and some houses get rebuilt, whatever that process may be, we can learn what are the next things,” Mugisha Bwenge, founder and executive director of United We March Forward, said.

He said this was also a chance for the former refugees to talk about some of the struggles they are facing as they recover from the derecho.

