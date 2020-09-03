Ernst addresses comments that she is ‘skeptical’ of reported COVID numbers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said at a campaign event in Waterloo on Tuesday that she’s “so skeptical” of the reported numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Ernst suggested the numbers could be inflated, with health-care providers receiving more reimbursement money for treating COVID-related deaths and illnesses.

This suggested inflation of data is a discredited conspiracy theory.

Ernst’s comments led to a sharp response from health care providers on social media Wednesday, saying the senator was calling them “scammers.”

https://twitter.com/DrRossanaRosa/status/1301125260587266048

TV9 asked Ernst on Wednesday if she stands by that statement.

“We know that there are 180,000, maybe plus today, Americans that have passed away with COVID, so I stand by that. So what we need to focus on is getting resources so that we can combat COVID, so that’s where I stand,” Ernst said, speaking with reporters following a roundtable event with Sen. Chuck Grassley and representatives from local nonprofit organizations.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that the reported 180,000 American deaths from COVID-19 is accurate.

