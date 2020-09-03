Advertisement

Ernst addresses comments that she is ‘skeptical’ of reported COVID numbers

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said at a campaign event in Waterloo on Tuesday that she’s “so skeptical” of the reported numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Ernst suggested the numbers could be inflated, with health-care providers receiving more reimbursement money for treating COVID-related deaths and illnesses.

This suggested inflation of data is a discredited conspiracy theory.

Ernst’s comments led to a sharp response from health care providers on social media Wednesday, saying the senator was calling them “scammers.”

TV9 asked Ernst on Wednesday if she stands by that statement.

“We know that there are 180,000, maybe plus today, Americans that have passed away with COVID, so I stand by that. So what we need to focus on is getting resources so that we can combat COVID, so that’s where I stand,” Ernst said, speaking with reporters following a roundtable event with Sen. Chuck Grassley and representatives from local nonprofit organizations.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that the reported 180,000 American deaths from COVID-19 is accurate.

