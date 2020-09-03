Edgewood Colesburg CSD elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - The Edgewood Colesburg School District said on their Facebook Page that a student at the elementary school tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The individual tested earlier this week and has been quarantining and recovering at home since the test was given. The school found out about the positive result on Thursday. The school district is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Deleware County Health to find who was in contact with the person.

The school encourages students and staff that if they have COVID-19 symptoms to contact their physician immediately and follow all CDC guidelines.

Rob Busch, the Superintendent, said in the post, “Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff, and families. Please continue to take necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together. Thank you for your support of Edgewood-Colesburg School District.”

