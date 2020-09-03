Des Moines police charge woman with murder in death of man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have charged a woman with murder in the death of a man who was shot to death in a neighborhood near Drake University.

Police on Thursday charged 33-year-old Whitney Ann Davis, of Des Moines, with first-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Sean Newman, of Des Moines.

Officers were called to investigate a shooting Wednesday afternoon, just east of the Drake campus.

They found Newman dead, apparently from a gunshot wound. Police say Davis was being held in the Polk County jail.

