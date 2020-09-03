Coralville officers involved in shooting after welfare check

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coralville Police Department was involved in a shooting after a welfare check on Thursday.

Coralville Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Dempster Drive for a welfare check on a potentially suicidal male at 9:54 a.m. Officers said they heard a gunshot while at the scene. Officers were able to make contact with the occupant of the home.

For around an hour, officers had contact with the person in the home trying to convince the person to accept help. According to officers, the man continued to threaten himself and others. At one point during the hour, the man approached the front door looking like he was going to surrender, but then went back inside. The man then came out of the garage with a rifle pointed at officers.

An officer fired two rounds and both struck the man. He was secured and taken to a local hospital’s trauma center for treatment. The condition of the man is unknown.

The investigation is still ongoing.

