City of Cedar Rapids to close tree debris drop-off site this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids plans to close a tree debris drop-off site in Cedar Rapids this week.

Following the August 10th derecho, the city opened a tree debris drop off location at the old Cooper’s Mill location on the northwest side of the city.

The city says the location is nearing capacity and will close Saturday. It may close sooner if it fills up beforehand.

The city says it has cleared 200-million pounds of debris from around Cedar Rapids since the storm nearly a month ago.

