Cedar Rapids Transit to implement route & schedule changes on Sept. 8

Cedar Rapids transit buses move along downtown Cedar Rapids streets on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Transit will be implementing new routes and schedules starting September 8.

The changes focus on improving the existing bus route by streamlining routes, reducing travel time, shifting service from lower-use to higher-use areas and they will be adding service frequency as well. They will be providing 30-minute service from 6:15-8:15 a.m. and 12:15-5:15 p.m. which are peak ridership hours.

The passenger limits continue to stay at 15 people due to COVID-19. Fare collection and front-door boarding are anticipated to begin later this fall after protective driver shields are installed. Face coverings are required to ride the bus.

