Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police make arrest in Kwik Shop robbery case

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(Source: WALB)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have made an arrest in connection with a robbery that occurred on August 6 at the Kwik Shop located at 1001 1st Avenue SW.

Officials said 21-year-old Desmond Trvon Westbrook has been arrested and charged with Robbery-1st Degree, Carrying Weapons and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Police made the arrest at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The investigation into this case is still ongoing.

Police said they believe two suspects to have been involved in up to three robberies at Kwik Shop businesses on August 6 and August 7.

On August 7, the Kwik Shop at 4201 Center Point Road NE was robbed at around 12:22 a.m. when a Black male, about 5′7″ in height, displayed a handgun. Officials said the man was wearing Nike gloves, black pants with white stripes, a long-sleeved black shirt with a hood and white T-shirt.

Then at 1:43 a.m. on August 7, the Kwik Shop located at 3301 J Street SW was robbed at around 1:43 a.m. by a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with hood pulled up, black sweatpants with white stripes, dark red mask and black gloves. The man displayed a black handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463). You can also text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Test Iowa sites to close for Labor Day holiday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The state is closing all Test Iowa sites, including clinic sites, on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

Iowa

Des Moines man faces federal sex trafficking charges

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Des Moines man has been charged in federal court with sex trafficking seven adults and one minor over the last decade.

Iowa

Iowa Workforce Development accepting claims under Lost Wages Assistance Program

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Iowa Workforce Development said on Thursday it is accepting claims under the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

National

Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT

Updated: 1 hour ago
If there was a question on a voter’s status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.

Latest News

Iowa

6,377 initial unemployment claims filed last week

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa Workforce Development is reporting a total of 6,377 initial unemployment claims were filed between August 23 and August 29.

Iowa

Iowa State sets record in one-year retention rate this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa State University said it has set a new record in one-year retention rate this fall with 88.5 percent of first-year students returning for a second year.

Iowa

Des Moines police charge woman with murder in death of man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Des Moines police have charged a woman with murder in the death of a man who was shot to death in a neighborhood near Drake University.

Iowa

Pickup crashes into Ambulance in Marion

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials said a pickup pulling a trailer full of shingles collided with an Area Ambulance at the intersection of East Post Road and Highway 100 shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

News

Wavery Shell Rock School District Superintendent discusses back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Waverly Shell Rock School District Superintendent Ed Klamfoth discusses what back to school looks like this year.

News

Iowa City City Council could release new video of clash between protesters and police

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa City City Council could release new video of a clash between law enforcement and Black Lives Matter protesters following a clash involving the use of tear gas on June 3.