Cedar Rapids police make arrest in Kwik Shop robbery case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have made an arrest in connection with a robbery that occurred on August 6 at the Kwik Shop located at 1001 1st Avenue SW.

Officials said 21-year-old Desmond Trvon Westbrook has been arrested and charged with Robbery-1st Degree, Carrying Weapons and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Police made the arrest at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The investigation into this case is still ongoing.

Police said they believe two suspects to have been involved in up to three robberies at Kwik Shop businesses on August 6 and August 7.

On August 7, the Kwik Shop at 4201 Center Point Road NE was robbed at around 12:22 a.m. when a Black male, about 5′7″ in height, displayed a handgun. Officials said the man was wearing Nike gloves, black pants with white stripes, a long-sleeved black shirt with a hood and white T-shirt.

Then at 1:43 a.m. on August 7, the Kwik Shop located at 3301 J Street SW was robbed at around 1:43 a.m. by a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with hood pulled up, black sweatpants with white stripes, dark red mask and black gloves. The man displayed a black handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463). You can also text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.

