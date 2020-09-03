Advertisement

Cedar County residents to benefit from FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program after derecho

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Jodi Freet, director of Cedar County Emergency Management, said August’s derecho had a huge impact on every part of the county.

”We have seen everything from homes looking like they have been imploded by something going off in the home, lots of roof damage, of course, trees falling all over, lots of power line issues,” she recalled. “Just about anything that could happen during a derecho, it happened.”

But now Cedar County residents get a sigh relief.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced 10 more counties, including Cedar, are now eligible for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program.

”The most important thing to get the damage assistance for Cedar County is it helps our residents,” she mentioned.

Freet said they did have the Iowa Individual Assistance Program activated right away after the storm, but that program does come with income guidelines.

”With the FEMA Individual Assistance Program there are no guidelines, so people that have been denied in the past for he state program are now eligible for the federal program,” she explained. “We do have a lot of residents who are uninsured or under insured so this assistance for them will definitely help out and help them get back to normal and on the road to recovery.”

People can use this money to deal with many issues, including home and vehicle repairs, and even to pay hotel bills if they were ever displaced because of the storm.

Freet said people who do have insurance should apply for insurance reimbursement right away and after that they should also look into FEMA’s assistance program.

Any Cedar County resident interested in applying to the program should visit disasterassistance.gov or call FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.

