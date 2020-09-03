Advertisement

662 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Thursday

Iowa State University is working on a new no-touch, mail-in COVID-19 test.
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 662 more COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 3, the state’s data is showing a total of 66,799 COVID-19 cases and 1,134 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 5,410 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 648,182 since the pandemic began.

The state’s data shows a positivity rate of 12.2 percent.

There are currently a total of 332 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 51 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 88 are in the ICU and 41 are on ventilators.

