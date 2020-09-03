6,377 initial unemployment claims filed last week

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development is reporting a total of 6,377 initial unemployment claims were filed between August 23 and August 29.

Of those claims, 5,692 were by those who live and work in Iowa, and 685 were by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims totaled 76,832 last week. That’s a decrease of 6,480 from the previous reporting period.

There was a total of $21,605,322.53 paid in Unemployment insurance benefits last week.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (1,357), self-employed/independent contractors, etc. (1,118), healthcare and social assistance (545), accommodation and food services (529) and retail trade (387).

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits payments totaled $5,464,800 last week. These were retroactive payments because the program ended on July 25. There has been a total of $1,593,111,343 in FPUC benefits payments since April 4.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits totaled $4,299,619 last week.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits payments totaled $4,819,202.11. That makes a total of $56,616,059.83 in PEUC benefits paid since May 27.

Last week, State Extended Benefits payments totaled $883,145.17. There has been a total of $4,489,228.78 paid in Extended Benefits payments.

For more information on this week’s data, click here.

