CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Xavier Saints defeated the Iowa City West Trojans (25-20, 25-19, 25-14) on Tuesday night to start off their season with a 1-0 record. Following the loss, the Trojans drop to 1-4.

Xavier looks ahead to a match up with Oskaloosa while West High hopes to rebound against Mount Vernon.

