Waukon Police seeking help identifying Biden campaign sign theft suspects

WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are asking the public for information after a group of people allegedly stole presidential campaign signs from yards.

The Waukon Police Department said that the suspects took the campaign signs for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden from yards in the town on August 31 and September 1. A surveillance camera photo showed a person in a hat, t-shirt, and shorts running toward a four-door car with a sign in their hand. At least one other person was in the car as the driver.

Police asked anybody with information to contact them.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.