Warmer today, wind picks up tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thanks to yesterday’s light scattered rain, there may be a few areas of fog to start you off on this Wednesday. Otherwise, this fog shouldn’t be a big ticket item and will be out of here quickly. Plan on sunny conditions with highs into the mid-80s. A cold front moves across our area tomorrow with breezy conditions. However, the air is too dry to allow for showers to develop so we’ll keep things dry despite this front. Friday and Saturday continue to look nice as well. By Sunday, a stronger cold front approaches from the northwest leading to at least an opportunity for rainfall in the area. This cold front will bring down some chilly air for next week and highs will generally cool to the 60s for many of us. Lows will be down into the 40s and record cold could occur depending on cloud cover and precipitation.

