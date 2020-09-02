Advertisement

Warmer today, wind picks up tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thanks to yesterday’s light scattered rain, there may be a few areas of fog to start you off on this Wednesday. Otherwise, this fog shouldn’t be a big ticket item and will be out of here quickly. Plan on sunny conditions with highs into the mid-80s. A cold front moves across our area tomorrow with breezy conditions. However, the air is too dry to allow for showers to develop so we’ll keep things dry despite this front. Friday and Saturday continue to look nice as well. By Sunday, a stronger cold front approaches from the northwest leading to at least an opportunity for rainfall in the area. This cold front will bring down some chilly air for next week and highs will generally cool to the 60s for many of us. Lows will be down into the 40s and record cold could occur depending on cloud cover and precipitation.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Plan on a warm day with highs into the mid-80s.

Heading back up the temperature roller coaster

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
Updated: 15 hours ago

Scattered showers possible today

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a chance of showers today.

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT
Look for a few showers today, especially central and south.

Cool Tuesday with shower chance

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT

A cold front may bring some showers and storms this morning

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:07 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a few showers and storms to push across the area, mainly this morning.

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:02 AM CDT
Plan on a chance of showers and storms this morning across eastern Iowa.

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT
A few showers or storms may push across the area this morning.