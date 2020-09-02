Advertisement

Univ. of Iowa fall commencement to be held virtually

Banners for the University of Iowa hang from light posts in Iowa City.
Banners for the University of Iowa hang from light posts in Iowa City.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials at the University of Iowa said their commencement ceremonies for the fall semester will be held online.

The university said the decision was made to ensure the health and safety of students and employees in the wake of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Students graduating in either spring or fall of 2020 will not be able to participate in an in-person ceremony at this time, but school officials said they would try to allow them to do so at another ceremony sometime in the future.

“We know how much these ceremonies mean to our students and their families. And while December seems a long way off, we feel it is the right decision to make now to maintain the health and safety of the entire campus community,” the school said, in a statement.

Spring commencement ceremonies were held virtually in May.

