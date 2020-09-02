Advertisement

Tyler Perry is now a billionaire, Forbes says

Tyler Perry has joined an elite group that includes Oprah Winfrey, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - Tyler Perry has joined an elite group that includes Oprah Winfrey, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

Forbes reported that the filmmaker is officially worth $1 billion.

The newly minted billionaire owns the rights to all 22 of his movies, which have grossed nearly $1 billion to date.

Perry also owns more than 1,200 TV episodes, two dozen plays and a 330-acre studio lot in Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

