Advertisement

Tropical Storm Nana headed for Belize

Heavy rainfall is expected
Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala.
Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala.(Source: NOAA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Nana barreled westward Wednesday just off the coast of Honduras on a collision course with the tiny nation of Belize.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Nana was located about 215 miles (345 kilometers) east of Belize City with sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kmh). The storm was moving at 16 mph (26 kmh) and was expected to strengthen throughout the day and make landfall in Belize as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Belize had issued a hurricane warning for its coastline. Nana was 145 miles (230 kilometers) east-northeast of the Honduran island of Roatan, a popular tourist destination.

Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala as the storm crosses the isthmus Thursday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Johnson on Laura relief

Updated: 13 minutes ago

National

Rep. Abraham on Laura relief

Updated: 14 minutes ago

National

Sen Kennedy on Laura relief

Updated: 15 minutes ago

National Politics

Budget deficit to hit record $3.3T due to virus, recession

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal budget deficit will hit a record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs and the recession.

National Politics

Biden calls for charges for violent citizens and police

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s becoming a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence.

Latest News

National

LIVE: 75th anniversary of end of WWII commemoration

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wednesday is the anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States, when documents were signed officially ending years of bloody fighting in a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

Cyclones

Iowa State reverses course, first football game to be played with no fans

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The only university to play major college football in Iowa this fall has changed its mind about allowing fans to its first home game, according to officials.

National Politics

Owner of burned business accuses Trump of misleading public

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tom Gram said he bought Rode’s Camera Shop from the Rode family eight years ago, though John Rode still owns the property. Gram’s four decades of work at the store came to an end Aug. 24, when the building was destroyed by fire during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

National

Germany says Soviet-era nerve agent used on Russia’s Navalny

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia.

National Politics

Fox, C-SPAN, NBC moderators for upcoming Trump-Biden debates

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Representatives from Fox News, C-SPAN and NBC will moderate the upcoming debates between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.