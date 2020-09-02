Advertisement

Tanager Place, Iowa Giving Crew team up to support mental health after derecho

A sign outside of Tanager Place's clinic on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 (Taylor Holt/KCRG)
A sign outside of Tanager Place's clinic on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 (Taylor Holt/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two eastern Iowa organizations are working together to support those experiencing mental health issues after the August 10 derecho.

Tanager Place and Iowa Giving Crew announced the partnership on Wednesday. Funding from Iowa Giving Crew will allow Tanager Place to provide teams of therapists at several locations around Cedar Rapids. The therapists can offer children and adults guidance, referrals, crisis situation help, and other services.

“As everyone cleans up debris and works on rebuilding their property, what is often lost in the rebuilding and recovery process is the trauma children and families can face after an event like derecho,” Nick Dusil, spokesman for Iowa Giving Crew, said, in a statement.

Schedules are being posted on Tanager Place’s Facebook page. Locations include Westminster Presbyterian Church, Iowa Derecho Relief Center, Marion Shopping Center, Ladd Library, and the U.S. Cellular Center, among others.

