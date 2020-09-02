Advertisement

Sunshine takes us into the holiday weekend

By Joe Winters
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Great weather continues into the holiday weekend. Cooler and breezy conditions move in on Thursday following the passage of a cold front. This front will bring a shift in wind direction and drier air. Dew points fall into the 40s for Friday. A second, more powerful front arrives on Sunday with a shower/storms chance. By Labor Day we begin a stretch or weather more reminiscent of late September.

