Sunshine takes us into the holiday weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Great weather continues into the holiday weekend. Cooler and breezy conditions move in on Thursday following the passage of a cold front. This front will bring a shift in wind direction and drier air. Dew points fall into the 40s for Friday. A second, more powerful front arrives on Sunday with a shower/storms chance. By Labor Day we begin a stretch or weather more reminiscent of late September.

