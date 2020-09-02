State reopens Iowa Small Business Relief Program to assist bars and taverns forced to close in 6 counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds, during her Wednesday press conference, announced the state is reopening its Iowa Small Business Relief Program for bars and taverns that were ordered to close under last week’s proclamation.

The business that were required to close are in Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story counties. These are the counties with the most virus activity according to state data.

Reynolds said the bars and taverns affected may be eligible for a one-time $10,000 grant to assist with short term cash flow.

More information, including how to apply, can be found at the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s website.

