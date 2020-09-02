Advertisement

‘Skeptical:’ Ernst suggests COVID numbers are inflated

In this image from video, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks from Des Moines, Iowa, during the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.(Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa is suggesting government statistics on coronavirus infections and deaths have been inflated.

Ernst, who is facing an unexpectedly tough reelection fight, is echoing a discredited conspiracy theory. Ernst made the comment after a man at a campaign stop in Waterloo, Iowa, said he believes the numbers of cases and deaths are much lower than reported.

Experts refute that and new data suggests that the toll is probably significantly higher than the official count. Ernst said she, too, is “so skeptical” of the official numbers.

