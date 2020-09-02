Advertisement

Reynolds: Wait to see if virus cases drop before new moves

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — As Iowa sees some of the highest rates of coronavirus cases in the nation, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she’ll wait to determine whether her move to close bars in six counties causes spread of the virus to slow before considering additional steps.

Reynolds says the soaring number of confirmed virus cases is largely due to infection among young people, especially those in the college towns of Iowa City and Ames. That trend prompted her last week to order the closure of bars.

Now, she says it’s best to wait to see if those moves will cause numbers to drop. If not, she will consider additional actions.

