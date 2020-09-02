Advertisement

Racial justice group gives updated demands at city council meeting

By Becky Phelps
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Freedom Riders led four nights of protests leading up to Tuesday’s Iowa City city council meeting.

During the community comment portion of the meeting, leaders in the organization spoke about their updated demands for the city council. Those included releasing the video from events between police and protesters on June 3rd, asking the council to not approve funding for tasers for the Iowa City Police Department, and a recommendation to drop charges against protesters.

The city council did vote to release the June 3rd video and approve an independent review of the incident.

The council deferred voting to establish an Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission so they could look more into details. Forming that commission is one of the commitments the city council made to address systematic racism.

The council also voted to defer the decision about approving new tasers for the Iowa City Police Department for the second time. It was deferred indefinitely because council members wanted to look into the Iowa City Police Department’s inventory of military grade equipment before making a decision.

The Iowa City city council approved the original 17 point commitment to change based on demands from the Iowa Freedom Riders on June 16th.

