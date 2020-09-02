Advertisement

Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley finding right balance in preparing for spring season

By Josh Christensen
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week, Northern Iowa would’ve been prepping for its season opener against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium, but just like several other college football teams, the Panthers’ season was pushed back to the spring.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced on Aug. 7 that it was suspending fall sports and will play an eight-game schedule for football in the spring, but there won’t be any FCS Playoffs. Head coach Mark Farley feels a fall season could’ve worked, but now he faces a lot of challenges in the next few months.

“I thought we had the virus and all the policies were instilled in the players and in the program; it was working,” Farley said.

The Panthers held voluntary workouts during the summer and are holding practices, but Farley says the team is still trying to figure out its structure.

“We’ve been in 8-hour rules, 12-hour rules,” Farley said. “We’re trying to interpret what we can do to maximize our time with our players since we’re not playing. And there’s really no team to watch how they do it because we’re all trying to do the same thing.”

