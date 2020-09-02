Advertisement

More Iowans now eligible for disaster unemployment benefits after derecho

Trees are shredded by powerful winds during a derecho in Marion on Monday, August 10, 2020.
Trees are shredded by powerful winds during a derecho in Marion on Monday, August 10, 2020.(YouNews Submission/Rick McSweeney)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents of a larger portion of Iowa’s counties are now eligible for special unemployment benefits if they were put out of work due to the August 10 derecho.

Iowa Workforce Development said that people in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama Counties can apply for the benefit after those counties were added to the list in the state that qualified for individual disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Linn County residents were previously able to apply.

The state agency said that Disaster Unemployment Assistance can be provided after President Donald Trump signed the presidential disaster declaration. People can apply to Iowa Workforce Development between now and September 24, 2020, if they live in Linn County, and October 2 if they live in the other 10 counties, and meet the following requirements:

  • Must be an unemployed or self-unemployed worker whose unemployment was caused as a direct result of the major disaster declared by the President.
  • Must be a U.S. national or a qualified alien; and
  • Does not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits from any state; and
  • Must have worked or was self-employed in, or was scheduled to begin work or self-employment in one of the counties listed above; and
  • Must establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income.

People can also qualify for the disaster benefits if they:

  • Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to their place of employment as a direct result of a disaster
  • Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster
  • Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of the household
  • Cannot work or perform self-employment due to the closure of a facility by the federal government.

The benefit can cover up to 27 weeks of derecho-related unemployment, which will be re-evaluated by staff on a week-to-week basis.

More information can be found on the state’s website.

