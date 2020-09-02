Cedar Rapids mayor signs proclamation making face coverings mandatory

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The mayor of Linn County’s largest city issued a face mask mandate on Wednesday, effective immediately.

Mayor Brad Hart signed the proclamation on Wednesday that means face coverings will be required in public places throughout the city when a person cannot stay at least six feet away. The masks will be required indoors or outdoors, in locations like stores, restaurants, bars, or someplace that’s not there home.

Masks will not be needed for people under 2 years old, those with medical conditions that would prevent them from doing so, public safety officials, if you’re in a private vehicle, exercising outdoors, while actively eating at a restaurant, or if it violates religious beliefs.

Hart cited studies that show that masks can help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“For several months, I have been encouraging, even begging, for the voluntary use of masks by all residents in public in order to protect our residents and get us back to our normal lives more quickly,” Hart said, in a statement. “Unfortunately, we have continued to see an increase of cases throughout Iowa, making a mask mandate more critical than ever to slow the spread in our community.”

The city said enforcement will mostly be focused on education, but the proclamation states that people could be subject to a misdemeanor or municipal infraction. Cedar Rapids Police officers will have masks to hand out to people not wearing one.

Read the full proclamation here.

