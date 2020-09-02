Man arrested for not returning to Larry A. Nelson Center in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police on Tuesday arrested a man on an Absence from Custody warrant, among other charges.

Officials said Dylan Maxwell Lowe, 29, was required to be at the Larry A. Nelson Residential Center as part of his sentence on charges of Failure to Affix Tax Stamp, Forgery and Theft. However, he did not return to the center on August 8.

Police found and arrested Lowe at around 3 p.m. on September 1. Officials said Lowe was a passenger in a vehicle near 6th Street and 33rd Avenue SW.

Police found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in Lowe’s possession. He also had three pills of Alprazolam, a prescription drug that had not been prescribed to him.

He was arrested for an Absence from Custody warrant, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drug.

The driver of the vehicle Lowe was found in was identified as Curtis Michael Severson, 31, of Cedar Rapids. He was cited for Driving While License Under Suspension.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.