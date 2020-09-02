Advertisement

Iowa State reverses course, first football game to be played with no fans

Jack Trice Stadium it set to host Oklahoma State against Iowa State for an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Ames, Iowa.
Jack Trice Stadium it set to host Oklahoma State against Iowa State for an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Ames, Iowa.(Matthew Putney | AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The only university to play major college football in Iowa this fall has changed its mind about allowing fans to its first home game, according to officials.

Jamie Pollard, Iowa State University’s athletic director, made the announcement on Wednesday. The school had originally intended to allow 25,000 fans in the stadium, but the institution’s president Dr. Wendy Wintersteen decided against it on Tuesday evening. Wintersteen cited the “feedback she has received from the community,” according to Pollard.

“Our department has always taken great pride in working hand-in-hand with the university and this situation is no different,” Pollard said, in a statement. “We are in this together and will do everything we can to support Dr. Wintersteen and her leadership team in their efforts to lead our institution during very challenging times.”

Pollard said that he was disappointed in the decision, but said the school will still try to have fans at future home games. He said how the campus responds to a surge in coronavirus cases will likely affect whether or not that is able to happen. The next home game in Ames is on October 3 against Oklahoma.

At her Wednesday briefing in Johnston, Gov. Kim Reynolds was asked about the school’s decision to allow fans. She said that it was important to strike a balance between the safety and health of Iowans with the tough economic impact limiting or excluding fans would have on college towns.

“We have to have personal responsibility, we have to be aware of what the data is, and then we have to make decisions based on that,” Reynolds said. “So, if you have underlying conditions and are part of a vulnerable population, maybe I wouldn’t go to the Iowa State football game next week. It’s 25,000 out of a capacity of 61,500. It is outdoors, they should, I’m sure, wear a mask. And, I think, if we put the mitigation steps in place, we can continue to move through.”

The game on Saturday, September 12, against Louisiana-Lafayette, starts at 11:00 a.m. and is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Read the full statement from Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard below:

“Our department staff and I have worked very closely with Dr. Wintersteen and her leadership team throughout the summer as we jointly developed plans for this fall’s football season. Over the weekend, Dr. Wintersteen gave our working group the approval to move forward with the plans that were jointly developed. Our department announced those plans on Monday, which included allowing fans, who purchased season tickets, to attend the first game.

President Wintersteen shared with me on Tuesday evening that, after weighing feedback she has received from the community, she has decided to reverse the decision. As a result, we will play the season opener without fans.

Our department has always taken great pride in working hand-in-hand with the university and this situation is no different. We are in this together and will do everything we can to support Dr. Wintersteen and her leadership team in their efforts to lead our institution during very challenging times.

Although it is disappointing there won’t be fans at the opener, our institution’s leadership team is still committed to having spectators at future games, if it can be done safely. Weighing how our campus community responds to the recent surge in positive COVID cases will be a significant factor as to whether we can have fans at future games. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make a decision regarding fans for the Oklahoma game (Oct. 3) at a later date.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cyclones

With Purdy leading way, Cyclones look to make some history

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT
|
By ERIC OLSON, Associated Press
Iowa State enters this season coming off its second-best three-year stretch in program history.

Cyclones

Tyler Harris can play hoops in 2020-21 for Iowa State, NCAA says

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
By the Associated Press
The NCAA has granted immediate eligibility to Iowa State guard Tyler Harris, who transferred from Memphis after last season.

Iowa

Iowa State to go forward with plans for 25,000 fans at first football game, COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT
Iowa State said it plans to allow fans who purchased season tickets to attend the season opener on September 12.

Cyclones

Iowa State confident 2020 season will happen

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 1:36 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Iowa State continues to practice as it prepares for its season opener in three weeks.

Latest News

Cyclones

Cyclones add Ball State to replace canceled game against Iowa

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT
|
By the Associated Press
Iowa State has added Ball State to its 2020 home football schedule to replace the canceled Cy-Hawk Series game at Iowa.

Cyclones

Iowa State guard Bolton says “noose” remark led to transfer from Penn State

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
An Iowa State University basketball player explained the reasoning behind his decision to transfer to the school from Penn State University in 2019, saying his former coach used racially-insensitive language when speaking with him following disciplinary action.

Sports

Iowa and Iowa State preparing for fans to attend football games

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
The 2020 football season is 100 days away for Iowa and Iowa State. There are still several questions, including how many fans will be allowed to attend the games?

College

Former state tennis champion Rami Scheetz unites UConn classmates with video

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Student-athletes will soon be able to return to their college campuses. Former Cedar Rapids Washington tennis player wanted to help his teammates at the University of Connecticut and other athletes keep a positive attitude during the pandemic.

Cyclones

Ex-De Paul player Jalen Coleman-Lands signs with Iowa State

Updated: May. 26, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
|
By the Associated Press
Former DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands is joining Iowa State as a graduate transfer.

College

COVID-19 prevents Riley Till and Jalen Rima from adjusting to new schools

Updated: May. 7, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Both Riley Till and Jalen Rima have transferred to new schools for their senior seasons. However, the restrictions of COVID-19 have prevented them from adjusting to their new schools.