Iowa State professor: nobody expected the August 10 derecho, research continues

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State professor and storm chaser said nobody expected the August 10 derecho storm to hit Iowa.

Iowa State University professor of geological and atmospheric sciences Bill Gallus said no one was talking about severe storms, or even rain, in central Iowa at the time.

“The last thing in the world you’d expect was this incredible event,” Gallus said.

The Quad Cities weather service office reported estimated maximum winds of around 140 mph in southwest Cedar Rapids during the storm. That’s equivalent to an EF3 tornado.

“There’s a lot of talk that this derecho was one of the most intense ever,” Gallus said.

Those straight line winds caused widespread destruction and power outages lasting days, or more than a week for some.

“It’s shocking to have that large of an area getting 100 mph winds,” he said.

Gallus said destructive winds of 50 mph or higher, miles up in the atmosphere combines with unstable, hot and moist weather near the ground to create a derecho. Then a warm or cold front triggers a thunderstorm and gravity pulls down the cold, heavy, fast-moving air from high up in the atmosphere.

The most important objective, according to Gallus, is to figure out how to give more advanced warning about such violent, straight-line winds.

“Hurricanes come with days of notice,” Gallus said. “With this derecho, the National Weather Service did a very good job to give 20 to 40 minutes of notice. Beyond that, this storm was very poorly forecasted.”

However, Gallus said he thinks scientists at the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma, as well as universities across the country, will continue to research these storms in an effort to understand them more.

