Hy-Vee selling Raygun T-shirts to raise money for derecho victims

(KCRG)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is selling limited edition Raygun T-shirts at some of its locations in Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska to raise money for derecho victims across the Midwest.

With each purchase, $5 will go toward Hy-Vee’s One Step program to assist those who are still recovering from storm damage.

Hy-Vee said the T-shirts feature a variety of designs with phrases such as “Iowa Strong” and “Hurricane Derecho.”

The shirts are available at the following locations:

  • Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island, IL 61201
  • Lincoln Center Hy-Vee, 640 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA 50010
  • Ankeny North Hy-Vee, 410 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, IA 50023
  • Ankeny Prairie Trail Hy-Vee, 2510 S.W. State St., Ankeny, IA 50023
  • Atlantic Hy-Vee, 1630 East 7th St., Atlantic, IA 50022
  • Cedar Falls Hy-Vee, 6301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA 50613
  • Wilson Avenue Hy-Vee, 20 Wilson Ave. S.W., Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
  • First Avenue Hy-Vee, 1556 First Ave. N.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
  • Oakland Road Hy-Vee, 3235 Oakland Road N.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
  • Mount Vernon Hy-Vee, 4035 Mount Vernon Road S.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52403
  • Edgewood Hy-Vee, 5050 Edgewood Road N.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52411
  • Collins Road Hy-Vee, 279 Collins Road N.E., Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
  • Sixth Street Hy-Vee Drugstore, 1520 6th St. S.W., Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
  • Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee Drugstore, 4825 Johnson Ave. N.W., Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
  • Cherokee Hy-Vee, 1300 N. 2nd St., Cherokee, IA 51012
  • Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport, IA 52807
  • East Euclid Hy-Vee, 2540 E. Euclid Ave., Des Moines, IA 50317
  • Dodge Street Hy-Vee, 3500 Dodge St., Dubuque, IA 52003
  • Grinnell Hy-Vee, 320 West St. S., Grinnell, IA 50112
  • Indianola Hy-Vee, 910 N. Jefferson Way, Indianola, IA 50125
  • Johnston Hy-Vee, 5750 Merle Hay Road, Johnston, IA 50131
  • Marion Hy-Vee, 3600 Business Highway 151, Marion, IA 52302
  • Marshalltown Hy-Vee, 802 S. Center St., Marshalltown, IA 50158
  • Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 E. Sixth St., Muscatine, IA 52761
  • Crossroads Hy-Vee, 1422 Flammang Dr., Waterloo, IA 50702
  • Valley West Hy-Vee, 1700 Valley West Dr., West Des Moines, IA 50266
  • Windsor Heights Hy-Vee, 7101 University Ave., Windsor Heights, IA 50324
  • Winterset Hy-Vee, 923 N. 1st St., Winterset, IA 50273
  • Papillion Hy-Vee, 11650 S. 73rd St., Papillion, NE 68046

