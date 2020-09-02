Gusty winds expected on Thursday, Linn County will not sound sirens

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Forecasters said that wind gusts on Thursday could cause isolated problems with falling branches in derecho-hit areas.

A cold front will move through the area on Thursday, with breezy northwest winds behind it. Wind gusts could reach 25 to 35 mph during the day, with isolated higher gusts. Weakened branches on trees in the path of the August 10 derecho could be broken in the strongest gusts, so residents should be mindful of the risk during the day.

Linn County Emergency Management Agency officials said they would not be sounding outdoor warning sirens if wind gusts became strong on Thursday. Previously, the agency said they would sound the sirens for thunderstorms with 40 mph gusts after the derecho, but officials said the sirens will not be activated on an otherwise rain-free day.

