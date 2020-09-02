Farmers get answers about how to move forward after derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Farmers who have crop and building damage after the derecho got some answers Tuesday night about what’s next.

The Iowa State University Extension Office had agriculture experts available at the Linn Co-op Oil Company in Alburnett. The office talked about how to look for grain quality, how to set a combine to pick up good crops and leave behind the bad and what crop insurance or other government assistance is available. But it says this type of storm provides a different type of problem.

“Typically if you have a severe storm, it’s a fairly small area. Neighbors can help out, help each other out, look out for each other and so forth. And one of the things that we’re seeing right now is that neighbors aren’t working together because they have too much of their own stuff to do,” Virgil Schmitt, ISU Extension Field Agronomist, said.

Schmitt estimates that farmers will have about 50 percent of their normal yield.

