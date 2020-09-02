East Dubuque schools making transportation adjustments after bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The East Dubuque School District said it did not run its school buses on Tuesday after one of its drivers tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, district leaders say they have reason to believe more bus drivers will have to quarantine. Because of this, the district is working on an alternative transportation plan.

While school buses did not run on Tuesday morning, schools did have classes.

Junior High and High School students who could not get to school had classes remotely, while elementary students who could not get to school were given an excused absence. In a letter to families, the district said that because elementary schools are staffed differently, a plan will need to be made for staff with in-person classes in order to transition to remote learning.

District leaders met with the County Health Department and learned that if people are asked to quarantine, a negative test will not allow them to return early due to how long it can take for symptoms to show. That means students and staff that are told to quarantine, must do so for the full amount of time.

For more information, see the district’s full letter to Dubuque families here.

